More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Temps falling rest of the day
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: A little snow, a lot of cold on the way
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Wild responds to trade by shutting out Golden Knights
Coach Bruce Boudreau recaps the 4-0 win over the Golden Knights on Tuesday.
Politics
Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary
The Vermont senator scored the first clear victory in the Democratic Party's chaotic 2020 nomination fight.
Politics
Trump: Stone sentence 'an insult to our country'
President Donald Trump insisted Tuesday he did not speak to the Justice Department about lowering the amount of prison time it will seek for Roger Stone.