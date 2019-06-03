More from Star Tribune
Stage & Arts
Tots get to participate this Minnesota Opera
Babies are the target audience for a Minnesota Opera work that dares to think small.
Local
Mall of America attacker gets 19 years in prison
A man who threw a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high of 83
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Trump receives official welcome at Palace
President Donald Trump and his wife Melania were greeted Monday on the grand lawn of Buckingham Palace by Queen Elizabeth II with a Guard of Honor formed by the Grenadier Guards wearing the traditional bearskin hats.
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny with a high of 79
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast