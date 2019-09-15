More from Star Tribune
MN United
Loons react to victory over Real Salt Lake
Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath and defender Ike Opara discuss Darwin Quintero's two-goal game against Real Salt Lake and what it means for a team that took another step Sunday toward the playoffs
Video
Duluth authorities address synagogue bombing
"At this moment in time, there is no reason to believe this is a bias or hate crime. This may change as the investigation progresses," Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said at a news conference on Sunday, Sept. 15.
Vikings
Cousins: 'Very disappointed in my performance'
Quarterback Kirk Cousins explains why he "wasn't good enough" after the Vikings' 21-16 loss in Green Bay.
Vikings
Zimmer: Packers 'had us off balance' early
Head coach Mike Zimmer discusses the Vikings' 21-16 loss in Green Bay, including Kirk Cousins' poor play, penalties and the Packers' 21-0 lead.
Vikings
Stefon Diggs: Pass interference calls puzzling
Stefon Diggs discussed the frequency of offensive pass interference calls and the Vikings' loss to the Packers on Sunday.