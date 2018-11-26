More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Zimmer: 'You can't win six games without winning one'
After receiving heavy criticism in their loss to Chicago, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer approached Green Bay like he has the whole season; shedding concern for what's to come overall and focusing one game at a time.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high of 21
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Flurries early, some sun, high of 21
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Migrants try fence breach, U.S. agents fire tear gas
U.S. border agents fired tear gas on hundreds of migrants protesting near the border with Mexico on Sunday after some of them attempted to get through the fencing and wire separating the two countries, and American authorities shut down the nation's busiest border crossing from the city where thousands are waiting to apply for asylum.
Nation
Midwest snowstorm closes schools, grounds flights
Hundreds of flights have been canceled and schools in several states are closed after a snowstorm blanketed much of the Midwest.
