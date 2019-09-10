More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high around 80
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
St. Paul community leaders speak out against gun violence
Three people were fatally shot in St. Paul within a matter of hours Monday and Tuesday, including a good Samaritan who was helping victims of a multivehicle crash.
Vikings
Alexander Mattison pleased with first game
Vikings running back Alexander Mattison didn't expect to carry the ball nine times against Atlanta in his first full NFL game, but was glad he got the opportunity.
Video
Morning forecast: Peeks of sun, high near 80
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Jayron Kearse says overthinking is ineffective
Vikings safety Jayron Kearse talked about his role in the nickel position, saying that switching from playing safety comes naturally for him.