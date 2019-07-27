More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high 85
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Maalouf wants to give snappers equal opportunity
Vikings special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf has 14 years of experience in the NFL and hopes to help the team's offense in his new role. He says he wants to give equal chances to the long snappers during training before making a final decision when the season starts.
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny and warm, high 85
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Pineda helps out bullpen by pitching seven innings
The Twins' righthander went seven innings Friday in victory over White Sox.
Vikings
Access Vikings: Training camp in full swing
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer give their analysis, as injuries are already an issue on the first day with the full squad present at training camp.