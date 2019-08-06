More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high 84
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Stefanski: 'By design, training camp's not easy'
In what will be his first full season as the Vikings' offensive coordinator, Kevin Stefanski says that the coaching staff is looking forward to seeing how their hard work has formed the team so far, with their first test against New Orleans.
Video
Eyewitness video shows van fire that spread to van parked next to it
Eyewitness video shows the van on fire which spread to the van next to it with children inside.
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny with a high of 85
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Sano talks about his game-winning home run
The Twins blew a 3-1 lead but responded in the ninth inning to beat Atlanta.