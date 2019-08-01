More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Zimmer on defense: 'We need to play a lot better'
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has been impressed with the offense at training camp so far. The defense, however, need to step it up from what he says.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high 84
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high of 82
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
AP debate analysis: Big night for young candidates
Ten candidates were on the stage in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday night, the second straight night of debates for Democratic presidential candidates.
Twins
Garver catches gem from Berrios, breaks his slump
The Twins won 7-4 on Wednesday thanks to Jose Berrios' signature start and can sweep the Marlins with a win on Thursday