More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high 78
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Thielen says high expectations usually don't lead to success
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen believes that the best way to improve on an individual level is to work on things that are uncomfortable.
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high of 78
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Debate clashes over 'Medicare for All'
The signature domestic proposal by the leading progressive candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination came under withering attack from moderates Tuesday in a debate that laid bare the struggle between a call for revolutionary policies and a desperate desire to defeat President Donald Trump.
Twins
Buxton knew he was getting a breaking ball
Byron Buxton smashed his 10th homer of the season in the Twins win over the Marlins