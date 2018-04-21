More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high 56
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 56
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Boudreau: Wild 'rattled' during disastrous start to Game 5 loss to Jets
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 5-0 loss in Game 5 to the Jets.
Twins
Rosario's grand slam got the Twins back in the game
It was Rosario's third grand slam of his career
Wild
Wild's offense disappears in Game 5 loss to Jets
Sarah McLellan recaps the 5-0 loss to the Jets in her Wild wrap-up.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.