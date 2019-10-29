More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Fleck surprises Gophers hockey team at practice
The University of Minnesota coach said he wanted so share the success of men's and women's team across the Gophers athletic program.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 22; partly cloudy and coldest night so far of fall
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Wild hoping to improve on road by limiting goals against
The Wild starts a two-game trip Tuesday in Dallas looking to improve on its 1-6 road record.
Sports
Golden Valley lumberjack chops way to world championship
Cassidy Scheer trains in his backyard in Golden Valley in preparation for the World Lumberjack Championships in Czechoslovakia.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high 41
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast