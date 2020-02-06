More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 18; light snow developing
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Chanhassen resident received 'Evacuate Now' message over YouTubeTV
Rob Martinson of Chanhassen was far from the acknowledged area that received the "Evacuate Now" order on Wednesday morning.
Video
Meet St. Paul firefighter Sarah Reasoner
Sarah Reasoner fits the mold of what the St. Paul fire department seeks to add to its ranks — strong, fit and, increasingly, female.
Nation
Man charged with deadly California bus shooting
A Maryland man was charged with murder and attempted murder Wednesday in an apparently random shooting aboard a Greyhound bus in California that killed a woman and injured five other people.
Politics
Trump uses prayer breakfast to attack impeachment
A day after he was acquitted of two impeachment charges by the U.S. Senate, President Donald Trump used his appearance at the National Prayer Breakfast to attack the process and take veiled shots at his opponents.