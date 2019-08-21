More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Edwards says defense not focusing on rankings
Defensive coordinator George Edwards is happy to have Linval Joseph back and says he's working with the defense on a rush plan to handle quarterback Kyler Murray's mobility in their game against the Cardinals on Saturday.
Vikings
Maalouf: 'We want to make the right choice'
Vikings special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf says choosing players for various roles could extend through the final game of the preseason.
Vikings
Stefanski: 'All of our focus is on this year'
According to Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski dwelling on the past prevents success in the present, especially with how often things change in the NFL.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, cooler; high 77
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Trump: Jews who vote for Dems uninformed, disloyal
Showing a fresh willingness to play politics along religious lines, President Donald Trump said that American Jewish people who vote for Democrats show "either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty."