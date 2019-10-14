More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Mike Zimmer says Stefon Diggs plays with 'a lot of emotion'
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says they changed things up on defense against the Eagles to try to make things 'cloudy' for quarterback Carson Wentz, and that defensive end Everson Griffen has played this season perhaps as good as when he first came to Minnesota.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, cool; high 50
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Duluth
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Oct. 14
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Oct. 14
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, cool; high 49
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Cousins: 'It was an aggressive, creative game plan'
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns in Minnesota's 38-20 win over Philadelphia.