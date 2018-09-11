More from Star Tribune
NOAA Hurricane plane flies through Florence eye wall
Time-lapse video of NOAA Hurricane Hunter WP-3D Orion (NOAA42) flying into Hurricane Florence on Sept. 10, 2018. Get the latest on the storm at www.hurricanes.gov. Credit: Nick Underwood/NOAA
Local
Bald eagle lands on aerial truck during 9/11 tribute
The Andover Fire Department was displaying American flags in honor of 9/11 when a bald eagle landed on one the the aerial trucks.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny and breezy, high 81
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Metro Transit video shows confrontation that leads to arrest of Minneapolis woman
Metro Transit bus video shows the confrontation between the bus driver and a woman who was later removed from the bus and arrested by Metro Transit police officers.
Variety
Minnesota Orchestra South Africa preview
Nelson Mandela's daughter calls the Minnesota Orchestra in South Africa an important outreach effort.
