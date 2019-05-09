More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy with a high near 50
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Showers ending; high near 50
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Polanco has another 5-hit game
The Twins on Wednesday completed a three-game sweep of the Blue Jays by beating them 9-1. Jorge Polanco had five hits and drove in a pair.
Local
Local Somali community speaks out against Mohamed Noor conviction
Family and friends of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor spoke to the Star Tribune after Noor was convicted of murdering Justine Damond.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 37; windy with periods of rain
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast