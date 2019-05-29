More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 72
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Gophers depart for Women's College World Series
The Gophers softball team hosted a sendoff on campus prior to heading to Oklahoma City for the Women's Collge World Series
Video
Morning forecast: Patchy clouds, high around 70
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Smeltzer: MLB debut was awesome
Twins rookie lefthander Devin Smeltzer says he dreamed of a debut as the one he lived Tuesday, when he pitched six shutout innings in the Twins' 5-3 win over Milwaukee.
Video
Evening forecast: Partly cloudy, low around 53
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast