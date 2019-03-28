More from Star Tribune
Local
Drone video shows flooding over highway in Le Sueur
This drone video from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, taken Monday, shows flooding on Hwy. 93 in Le Sueur, Minn.
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 50 for Twins opener
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Video shows Rochester police trying to revive man they apprehended
A man apprehended by police Wednesday night outside a Rochester grocery store got into a struggle with officers, and he died at the scene, authorities said. Provided by YouTube channel Pink Camera Magic.
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high near 50 for Twins home opener
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Washington woman sentenced for pushing friend off bridge
District Court Judge Darvin Zimmerman sentenced 19-year-old Tay'lor Smith on Wednesday, saying she should do some jail time in light of Jordan Holgerson's serious injuries..