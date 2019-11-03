More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 48; colder later this week
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 48; colder later this week
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Blues rally in OT after controversial call against Wild
Coach Bruce Boudreau recaps the 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues Saturday.
Gophers
Oturu gains strength through his faith and family
Gophers sophomore center Daniel Oturu, who grew up in Woodbury, attends his family's Nigerian church in St. Paul.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 30; mainly cloudy and cold
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast