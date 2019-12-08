More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Cousins: 'I just want to make sure that we keep our edge'
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins echoed his team's acknowledgement of the outstanding play of the defense in their win over Detroit, saying they didn't want to underestimate the Lions in Week 14.
Vikings
Zimmer on Hunter: 'I still think he's got a lot of room to grow'
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was happy with the way his team responded in a short week after losing to Seattle to get the win over Detroit, projecting them to 9-4 and remaining undefeated at home.
Video
Evening forecast: Wintry mix and patchy fog, low around 22
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Cook says win is 'testament' to Vikings' character
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook says that ever since he's come to Minnesota that they've relied on their defense, with Sunday's win over Detroit being no exception.
Vikings
Hunter says defense played with 'chip on our shoulders'
With three sacks against Detroit, defensive end Danielle Hunter credits his teammates for allowing him to have an outstanding game.