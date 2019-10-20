More from Star Tribune
MN United
Minnesota United's season ends with 2-1 playoff loss
United coach Adrian Heath, goalkeeper Vito Mannone and midfielder Jan Gregus discuss Sunday's 2-1 first-rough playoff loss to L.A. Galaxy.
Vikings
Cousins on Vikings' win over Lions: 'It was a positive day'
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins talks about his four-TD performance in the team's 42-30 win over the Lions on Sunday
Wild
Wild rallies over Canadiens for just second win this season
Coach Bruce Boudreau recaps the 4-3 win over the Canadiens Sunday.
Video
Evening forecast: Cloudy, then showers likely
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy and 60s
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast