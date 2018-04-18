More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Local
Surveillance video shows Lois Riess in Florida
Lois Riess has been on the run from the law for more than three weeks after allegedly killing her husband and a woman in Florida.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Most precipitation moving south of metro
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: 1-2" of slush in metro; more in S. Minn.
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Trump: U.S.-North Korea speaking 'at very high levels'
U.S. President Donald Trump says the U.S. and North Korea are speaking "directly" and "at very high levels" in advance of a potential meeting with Kim Jong Un.
Nation
Former First Lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92
The mother of a president as well, she was married to George H.W. Bush for 73 years, longer than any presidential couple in American history.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.