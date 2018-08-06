More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Priefer talks on special teams
Vikings' special teams coordinator Mike Priefer spoke after Monday's walk-thru about how the kickers are looking as they prepare for Denver.
World
Deadly tanker blast collapses Italian overpass
A tanker truck carrying flammable material exploded Monday on a highway overpass near the northern Italian city of Bologna, killing at least two people and injuring up to 70 as it partially collapsed the raised roadway, police said.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mix of clouds and sun, high of 82
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
Minnesota Orchestra South Africa preview
Nelson Mandela's daughter calls the Minnesota Orchestra in South Africa an important outreach effort.
Video
Morning forecast: Foggy start, humid, scattered shower, high of 82
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.