Politics
Pelosi: Trump 'took a pass' on infrastructure
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump "took a pass" on working together with Democrats to address the nation's crumbling infrastructure.
Politics
Trump refuses to negotiate policy with Democrats
President Donald Trump says he won't negotiate policy with congressional Democrats while they continue to investigate him.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Lingering showers, high 64
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Adult wiffle ball league is game on
Adult wiffle ball league is game on
Nation
Denver cleans up after late-season snow storm
A late spring storm has dumped heavy, wet snow in Colorado and Wyoming, cancelling flights and snapping newly greened up tree limbs.