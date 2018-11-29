More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Gophers
Timelapse: Watch U.S. Bank Stadium transform for basketball
Venue will host games this weekend as a precursor to Final Four in April
Politics
Trump: Cohen a 'weak person' who is lying
President Trump called Michael Cohen a "weak person" who is lying to get a lighter sentence..
Politics
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress
Flanked by his lawyers, Michael Cohen admitted making false statements about the project in 2017 to Senate and House intelligence committees.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Lingering clouds, high of 35
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Snow is over but clouds linger; high of 35
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.