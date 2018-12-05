More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
George W. Bush bids emotional farewell to his father
Delivering a eulogy at the elder Bush's funeral on Wednesday, George W. Bush said his father's "last words on earth were 'I love you too.' ''
Nation
Presidents club assembles for Bush funeral
The death of George H.W. Bush is bringing together the five remaining members of an oh-so-exclusive fraternity — the presidents club.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Light snow on the way; high 27
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Prosecutors recommend no jail time for Flynn
President Donald Trump's former national security adviser provided so much information to the special counsel's Russia investigation that prosecutors say he shouldn't do any prison time, according to a court filing on Tuesday that describes Michael Flynn's cooperation as "substantial."
Video
Morning forecast: Light snow and flurries later; high of 27
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.