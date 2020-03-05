More from Star Tribune
Nation
Trump meets with Airline CEOs about virus
President Donald Trump is putting a positive spin on the fallout from the coronavirus, saying a lot of people are staying in the United States and they're shopping and staying in the hotels. He spoke with leaders of the airline industry on Wednesday at the White House.
World
Report: Explosion near US Embassy in Tunisia
Tunisian media are reporting that a suicide bomber on a motorcycle has set off a blast near the U.S. Embassy in the Tunisian capital, Tunis.
Nation
Trump signs $8.3B bill to combat virus outbreak
President Donald Trump has signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 40, mostly sunny; weekend warm-up but cooling next week
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Sun and a high of 42
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast