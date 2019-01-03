More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: January thaw brings high of 37
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Chinese spacecraft lands on moon's far side
A Chinese spacecraft on Thursday made the first-ever landing on the far side of the moon in the latest achievement for the country's growing space program.
Video
Morning forecast: January thaw brings high of 36, partly sunny
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Pitino and Gophers talk Big Ten play resuming
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Eric Curry and Jordan Murphy on Big Ten play resuming at Wisconsin
Nation
SUV crashes into Milwaukee river during police chase, 3 dead
A toddler and two adults are dead after their vehicle crashed into a Milwaukee river during a police chase.
