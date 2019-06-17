More from Star Tribune
NYC park transforms staircase into gay pride flag
The 1200-square-foot rainbow colored flag was created on the steps of FDR Four Freedoms State Park on Roosevelt Island to show support for WorldPride month.
Gersson Rosas talks about work in progress with Wolves
A busy offseason ramps up with the draft Thursday and free agency shortly thereafter. Wolves president Gersson Rosas talked about what's ahead.
Afternoon forecast: Isolated showers, storms; high 76
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Buttigieg back in South Bend after police shooting
Authorities say a man has died after a shooting involving a police officer in South Bend, the Indiana city where Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is mayor.
Morning forecast: PM showers or T-storms possible, high of 76
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast