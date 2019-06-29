More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Hot and humid, high 92
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Trump meets with China's Xi at G-20 summit
Once again, Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping have hit the reset button in trade talks between the world's two biggest economies, at least delaying an escalation in tension that had financial markets on edge and cast a cloud over the global economy.
Morning forecast: Hot and humid, high 92
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Sano: Home runs a product of hard work
Twins third baseman Miguel Sano says he's been working hard on his mechanics, and it paid off Friday with a pair of home runs.
Twins
Berrios: Takes responsibility for McCann's long home run
Twins righthander Jose Berrios says White Sox catcher James McCann's long home run Friday was the result of missing his spot with a pitch.