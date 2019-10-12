More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Wild
Wild hoping to improve at home starting with opener vs. Penguins
The Wild plays host to the Penguins on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center in its home opener.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Highs near 40 with snow diminishing
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 33; cloudy with possible snow shower
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Windy with mixed rain, snow
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Thielen knows the dangers of Philadelphia's defense
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen says the Eagles' defense has the ability to make teams one-dimensional.