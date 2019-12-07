More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Nation
Trump speaks on Fla. naval base shooting and more
Just months after senior U.S. officials delivered substantial military aid to Saudi Arabia to counter threats from Iran, America's relationship with the kingdom is being tested by a Saudi Air Force student's shooting spree at a Navy base in Florida.
Nation
Trump gets call from Saudi King over Fla. shooting
U.S. President Donald Trump says he has spoken to Saudi Arabia's King over the shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola on Friday morning.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 31; clouds grow
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Wild closing out road trip in Carolina vying to extend point streak to 12 games
The Wild carries an 11-game point steak into Saturday's matchup vs. the Hurricanes.
Video
Afternoon forecast: High of 35, with passing clouds; snow starts late Sunday
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast