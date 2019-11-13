More from Star Tribune
Politics
Top diplomat: Ukraine aid held up for leverage
William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, revealed the new information as the House Intelligence Committee opened extraordinary hearings on whether the 45th president of the United States should be removed from office.
Politics
Schiff, GOP tangle over witnesses, whistleblower
At the start of Wednesday's historic House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearings, Republicans tangled with the committee's chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, over witnesses the Republicans wanted testimony from, including the whistleblower.
Video
Afternoon forecast: High of 29, with a light coating of snow
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Final development deal reached on Ford site in St. Paul
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced Tuesday that the city had reached a final development deal with Ryan Cos. for the remaking of the former Ford assembly plant site.
Duluth
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 13
