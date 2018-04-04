More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Sports
Twins: 'We're hoping for an awesome opening day' despite snow
Target Field grounds crew, workers from a temp agency and staff shoveled snow and ice to clear the ballpark ahead of Thursday's home opener.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Here comes the cold; high 28
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Who's in, who's out: Vikings make more than a dozen critical moves this offseason
In addition to brining on Kirk Cousins, the Vikings have let more than a dozen players leave and have added many other critical pieces to their roster.
Nation
Witness describes female shooter at YouTube
A YouTube employee says she saw a woman open fire at the company's headquarters in Northern California.
Wolves
Wolves' Jimmy Butler says he's 'this close' to returning
But the injured Wolves star says he can't say for sure when that will be with four games left. "Just don't ask," he told reporters after practice Tuesday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.