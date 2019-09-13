More from Star Tribune
Twins
Graterol: Just focusing on getting outs
Twins rookie Brusdar Graterol, who threw seven pitches faster than 100 mph on Saturday, says through interpreter Elvis Martinez that he was having fun but tried to stay focused on getting outs.
Gophers
Fleck assesses how Gophers pulled out another close win
P.J. Fleck spoke postgame after the Gophers beat Georgia Southern at TCF Bank Stadium
Twins
Littell: My mindset is to attack hitters
Twins righthander Zack Littell, credited with the win for two scoreless innings in Minnesota's 2-0 victory over Cleveland, says he didn't worry about who he was facing Saturday, he just tried to stay on the attack.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 63; evening shower or thunderstorm possible
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Spurgeon 'grateful' for seven-year contract extension with Wild
Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon signed a seven-year contract extension Saturday.