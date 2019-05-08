More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
World
Meghan and Harry show off Archie
Two tired but beaming parents and one blissfully sleeping baby posed for cameras.
Twins
Garver brings power to the Twins catching rotation.
Mitch Garver hit his seventh home run of the season on Tuesday in the Twins victory over Toronto.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Cool, wet and windy; high 46
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Colorado students take cover as school shooting kills one
Two students opened fire Tuesday inside a charter school in an affluent suburb of Denver not far from Columbine High School, killing a teenager, wounding eight and spreading panic before they were taken into custody, authorities said.
Twins
Berrios rolls to sixth win
Jose Berrios pitched seven strong innings on Tuesday to help the team beat the Toronto Blue Jays