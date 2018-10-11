More from Star Tribune
Wild
Boudreau: Wild's leaders 'on top of their game' in OT win
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Wild
Plenty of positives in Wild's first win
Sarah McLellan recaps the 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks in her Wild wrap-up.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 27; freeze finally arrives
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Rudolph: 'We have so many guys that do things well'
Kyle Rudolph noted the recent improvement in the run game and the importance the tight ends play in having a successful offense.
Politics
Trump, Kanye meet in Oval Office spectacle
President Donald Trump says he's "open-minded" about stop-and-frisk policing. He made the comment as he met with rapper and producer Kanye West at the White House.
