Politics
'Bring it' Democrats say to Senate dismissal threat
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation tumbled into highly charged arguing Thursday over whether key documents were being withheld, and one Democrat risked Senate discipline by releasing confidential material.
Vikings
Thielen talks about new coaches and gaining Cousins' trust
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen spoke about his excitement for working with new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo for the first time in a meaningful game.
Vikings
Diggs: 'You want better than what you've already done'
Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs was asked about Super Bowl expectations for the team. He said that people can set those expectations, but added a caution.
Vikings
Rudolph is excited to set the tone for the season
Tight end Kyle Rudolph talked about the Vikings' season opener coming up against San Francisco and sees it as an opportunity to set the tone for 2018.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Comfortable and 73
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
