More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Cold with snow showers; high 25
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Southern California fires force evacuation of Malibu
The entire city of Malibu was ordered evacuated early Friday as a ferocious Southern California's wildfire roared toward the tony coastal enclave.
Politics
Expert: Sarah Sanders tweeted altered Acosta video
An independent video producer tells The Associated Press a video tweeted by the White House on an interaction between CNN reporter Jim Acosta and a White House intern appears to have been manipulated to make the reporter's actions look more aggressive.
Politics
GOP, DFL turn eyes to 2020, with split government until then
Minnesota has elected a DFL governor, DFL-led House and GOP-led Senate as it moves toward its next big election: 2020.
Video
Morning forecast: Icy start, more flurries on the way; high of 26
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.