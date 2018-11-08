More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: On-and-off snowflakes; temps in teens and 20s
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
GOP and DFL turn their eyes to 2020, knowing they have a split government until then
Minnesota has elected a DFL governor, DFL-led House and GOP-led Senate as it moves toward its next big election: 2020.
Local
Honor guard stands watch for Girl Scouts killed in Wisconsin
The Spirit of Nebraska Honor Guard arrived in Chippewa Falls to offer their services and support for the friends and families of the three Girl Scouts and mother who were killed in a hit-and-run in rural northwestern Wisconsin.
Afternoon forecast: Cold with flurries; high 30
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Bar shooting suspect identified as Ian David Long
Authorities have identified the suspect in a mass shooting at a Southern California bar as 28-year-old Ian David Long.
