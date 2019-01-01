More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Local
Hundreds start 2019 by jumping into 32-degree Lake Minnetonka
To celebrate the New Year, hundreds of people braved the frigid 32-degree water in Lake Minnetonka for the 29th Annual ALARC Ice Dive from the shoreline at the public docks in Excelsior. The event raises money for wounded veterans support organizations. This year about 400 divers joined the event.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Cold today, high 6; warmer tomorrow
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Lion kills North Carolina conservatory worker
A lion killed a young worker at a wildlife conservatory Sunday after it got loose from a locked space, the center said. Alexandra Black, 22, of New Palestine, Indiana, was killed Sunday after being attacked by the lion in an enclosure that was being cleaned at the Conservators Center, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the Caswell County Sheriff's Office.
Local
Minnesotans share what inspires them about our state
Volunteers setting up for a New Year's Eve luminary walk at Fort Snelling State Park share what inspires them about Minnesota - the love of being outdoors among them.
Video
Morning forecast: Cold with bitter wind chills
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
