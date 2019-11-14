More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Nation
At least 3 injured in California school shooting
The Los Angeles County Fire Department says now there are three confirmed injuries following a shooting at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.
Wild
Wild returns home for another game against Coyotes
The Wild and Coyotes face off Thursday at Xcel Energy Center, the Wild's first home game since a lengthy road trip that included a stop in Arizona.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Cold but sunny, high 31
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Outta Control: Meet the two-foot Machete quesadilla
The machetazo at Machete Cocina Mexicana in Woodbury is nearly two feet long and loaded with up to five of your favorite fillings.
Video
Morning forecast: Cloudy start, then clearing, high 31
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast