Afternoon forecast: Cloudy with scattered showers
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Morning forecast: Cloudy with chance of showers
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Kirk Cousins pleased with brief preseason debut
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins met with the media following the Vikings' 34-25 preseason victory in New Orleans.
Vikings
Vikings rookie Smith celebrates turning 21 in his hometown
Vikings tight end Irv Smith talks about the surprise birthday party family and friends threw him in his hometown of New Orleans before the Vikings-Saints game on Friday
Twins
Cruz believes wrist injury is only temporary
The veteran designated hitter hopeful he will be ready to play once his 10-day IL stint is over