More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy with a high of 83
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Behind-the-scenes: Gathering 24 farm animals for one State Fair portrait
Hilarity ensues as the photographer tries to take photos of geese, bunnies, goats and more for one portrait in this behind-the-scenes video for the State Fair commemorative artwork by R.J. Kern.
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy; high of 83
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Odorizzi: Don't panic, Twins fans
Twins righthander Jake Odorizzi says he senses panic over the team's lost AL Central lead, but he hopes his 5 2/3 shutout innings help fans calm down.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 63; a couple of showers and thunderstorms possible
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast