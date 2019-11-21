More from Star Tribune
Outdoors
Hunting for answers: The spread of CWD in Minnesota's deer population
Traditional deer hunters and deer farmers blame each other for the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease in Minnesota's wild deer population. University of Minnesota researchers are working to find a simple, faster test to uncover CWD in live deer.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy, turning colder; high 37
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Duluth
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 21
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 21
Video
Morning forecast: Rain to snow, turning colder; high 37
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
CMA and Old Dominion drop in to Columbia Heights High
The Country Music Association (CMA), Old Dominion and songwriter Josh Osborne made one of their four national high school stops to work with students on a songwriters series.