Afternoon forecast: Cloudy, T-storm possible, high of 84
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Business
Animation shows alleged 3M medical device defect in civil trial
This computer-generated animation shows how quickly bacteria-laden particles could be spread by the device. 3M argues that the simulation is misleading, and the company stands behind the safety of its device. The videos were played in open court this week, and copies were provided by Plaintiffs' counsel upon request.
Nation
Celebrated author Philip Roth dies At 85
Prize-winning novelist Philip Roth died last night. His literary agent said he died of congestive heart failure.
Video
Morning forecast: More humid, chance of thunderstorm
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Dozier learns about the interference rule
Brian Dozier was slightly bumped by a base runner on Tuesday, but it wasn't interference
