More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy, high 28, snow tonight
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Passenger Screening Canines get to work at MSP International Airport
The dogs are trained to detect an explosive scent. The TSA considers Labrador retrievers, German shorthaired pointers, wirehaired pointers, Vizslas and golden retrievers good breeds to train.
Video
Morning forecast: Cloudy, high of 31, snow tonight
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Actor Smollett allegedly lied about hate crime
"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett has made his first court appearance on charges that he falsely reported being beaten by two men last month in downtown Chicago.
Gophers
Pitino: Gophers play was 'inefficient' in home loss to Michigan
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Jordan Murphy and Daniel Oturu talk after Thursday's loss to Michigan
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.