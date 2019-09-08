More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Dalvin Cook: 'It was a great start'
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who scored two touchdowns, was happy with the tone set by the Vikings in their season-opening victory.
Vikings
Anthony Barr: 'This is home'
Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr says the Vikings defense was able to sustain an aggressive style against the Falcons, holding them scoreless until the fourth quarter.
Vikings
Kyle Rudolph: 'Our defense played unbelievable'
Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph joked about a run heavy game and credits special teams for field placement.
Vikings
Xavier Rhodes credits aggressive defense for victory
Cornerback Xavier Rhodes was pleased with the play calling on defense in Minnesota's 28-12 win over Atlanta.
Vikings
Anthony Harris says defense was hungry
Vikings safety Anthony Harris had two interceptions and recovered a fumble, which helped boost Minnesota to a 28-12 victory in the home opener.