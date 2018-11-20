More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy and cool, high 31
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Watch the trailer for 'Creed II'
Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed in the new movie.
Video
Ralph Breaks the Internet in Disney Digital 3D
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 leaves Litwak's video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet - which may or may not survive Ralph's wrecking.
Video
Small rescue dog joins Ohio police department
A pint-sized pup adopted by a northern Ohio police department is having a positive impact on police and the community.
Nation
Trumps welcome White House Christmas tree
President Donald Trump and the first lady welcomed this year's White House Christmas tree, a Fraser fir from North Carolina.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.