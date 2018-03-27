More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Clearing skies, high 45
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
July 2016: Officers tackle, pin Alton Sterling in cell phone video
In July, 2016 the justice department opened an investigation into the police killing of a black man in Louisiana and the state's governor called video of the ordeal "disturbing."
Local
Eyewitness captures Forest Lake gun shop fire
Firefighters from several departments battled the Forest Lake gun shop fire for hours as flames danced into the sky.
Nation
Cat rescued after days on utility pole in Phoenix
Phoenix, Arizona TV station ABC15 reports that a cat was rescued after three days on a utility pole. Its owners say Gypsy, a black and white cat, usually explores their Phoenix neighborhood in the daytime and comes home at night.
Variety
Outta Control: Lo mein, kitty litter and 'unicorn poop' cupcakes
Minnesota cupcake shop Nadia Cakes makes extravagantly decorated gag cupcakes for April Fools' Day.
